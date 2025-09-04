Cubic Defense: Cubic and 4C Strategies to Provide Common Counter Terrorism Exercise Management Systems

TOWNSVILLE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Cubic Defence Australia and 4C Strategies welcome the Australian Department of Home Affairs' selection of 4C Strategies' Exonaut Software to provide Common Counter Terrorism Exercise Management Systems (CCTEMS).

The Exonaut exercise management capability delivers virtual, remote information management to enhance interoperability and flexibility in counter-terrorism training. Exonaut is the world's leading exercise and readiness management software solution, delivered and supported in Australia by Cubic and 4C Strategies. The platform is used by allied forces and partners across NATO, governments, and enterprises for effective, data-driven capability development and training readiness. Exonaut will be implemented as an Australia New Zealand Common Counter Terrorism (ANZCTC) platform for exercise capabilities.

"Exonaut will support ANZCTC efficiencies by streamlining exercise planning and execution workflows, enabling data reuse, distributed collaboration, task management and automation of control functions," stated Mark Horn, Strategic Development for Cubic Defence Australia. "The CCTEMS will enable training for critical decision-making and real time behavioral responses not gained through traditional desktop exercises. The capability will enhance training effectiveness by structuring training design around specific objectives, supporting objective evidence collection and objective-based evaluations, and by consolidating performance data for long-term analysis and improvement."

Photo by 4C Strategies displaying Exonaut software platform.

Miles Macdonald, Vice President APAC of 4C Strategies, said, "The CCTEMS will provide a safe-to-fail training environment that replicates realistic and high-pressure scenarios. This is an important step in strengthening the capability of the counter-terrorism network across Australia and New Zealand. We are proud that Exonaut has been selected to underpin the CCTEMS and support such a vital mission."

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defence Australia provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for U.S. and allied forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organizational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. NATO-accredited Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity. With offices in the Nordics, the UK, the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies, founded in Sweden in 2000, is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C". For more information, visit: 4C Strategies.

