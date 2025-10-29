The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.10.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.10.2025Aktien1 KYG3790R1011 Gala Technology Holding Ltd.2 CA4637731015 Irving Resources Inc.3 CNE100006JG0 Laopu Gold Co. Ltd.4 US83443Q1031 Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.5 JP3758280006 Netstars Co. Ltd.6 AU0000186249 Reach Resources Ltd.7 AU0000417313 Temas Resources Corp.8 CA80104N1069 Sankamap Metals Inc.9 CA07135M3021 Battery X Metals Inc.10 CH1486524122 dormakaba Holding AGAnleihen/ETF1 USU29195AH40 Energizer Holdings Inc.2 AU3CB0306017 Crédit Agricole S.A.3 USU14178FR04 Cargill Inc.4 DE000HEL4AT4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale5 DE000HEL0N29 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale6 IE000AON7ET1 Ark Space & Defence Innovation UCITS ETF7 IE000SNWS0L0 iShares MSCI ACWI Screened UCITS ETF