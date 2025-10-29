The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.10.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.10.2025
Aktien
1 KYG3790R1011 Gala Technology Holding Ltd.
2 CA4637731015 Irving Resources Inc.
3 CNE100006JG0 Laopu Gold Co. Ltd.
4 US83443Q1031 Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.
5 JP3758280006 Netstars Co. Ltd.
6 AU0000186249 Reach Resources Ltd.
7 AU0000417313 Temas Resources Corp.
8 CA80104N1069 Sankamap Metals Inc.
9 CA07135M3021 Battery X Metals Inc.
10 CH1486524122 dormakaba Holding AG
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU29195AH40 Energizer Holdings Inc.
2 AU3CB0306017 Crédit Agricole S.A.
3 USU14178FR04 Cargill Inc.
4 DE000HEL4AT4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
5 DE000HEL0N29 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
6 IE000AON7ET1 Ark Space & Defence Innovation UCITS ETF
7 IE000SNWS0L0 iShares MSCI ACWI Screened UCITS ETF
