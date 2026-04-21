Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Dryden Gold Corp.: Expanding Its High-Grade Gold System

Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) (the "Company" or "Dryden Gold") reviewed its three new high-grade gold discoveries at the Gold Rock target area in Northwestern Ontario, including the identification of new zones on the Big Master gold system, the extension of mineralization below the historic Big Master Mine, and the integration of digitized historic data into a 3D geological visualisation platform.

The article examines Dryden Gold's step-out drilling programme at Gold Rock, against the backdrop of rising gold demand and growing investor interest in high-grade discoveries in stable, infrastructure-rich jurisdictions.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/04/20/dryden-gold-makes-three-new-high-grade-discoveries-at-gold-rockwaterfall/

About Dryden Gold Corp.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSXV ("DRY") and traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Our property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

To learn more about Dryden Gold, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Dryden online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293685

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.