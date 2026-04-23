China's solar industry has launched its first TOPCon-focused patent pool, led by Trina Solar, JA Solar, and JinkoSolar, to streamline licensing, reduce disputes, and strengthen IP coordination at home and abroad.China's photovoltaic industry has formally launched its first patent pool, a move that could reshape how intellectual property is licensed and enforced across the country's solar manufacturing value chain. The platform was unveiled in Beijing on April 21 at an event held under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the China National Intellectual ...

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