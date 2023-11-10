Das Instrument U40 AU0000072019 PATERSON RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument U40 AU0000072019 PATERSON RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument 9DG SE0006625471 DUSTIN GROUP (PUBL) SK 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument 9DG SE0006625471 DUSTIN GROUP (PUBL) SK 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument T0U0 US87807D2027 TC BIOPHARM(HLD.)SP.ADS/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument T0U0 US87807D2027 TC BIOPHARM(HLD.)SP.ADS/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument 2OG0 CA38153W5000 GOLDSTAR MINERALS NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument 2OG0 CA38153W5000 GOLDSTAR MINERALS NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument NS6 NO0003094104 BELSHIPS ASA NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument NS6 NO0003094104 BELSHIPS ASA NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument 2EM GB00BN7ZCY67 ERGOMED PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument 2EM GB00BN7ZCY67 ERGOMED PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument 9390 CA89465L2030 TREATMENT.COM INTL O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument 9390 CA89465L2030 TREATMENT.COM INTL O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument 7AA LU0569974404 APERAM S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument 7AA LU0569974404 APERAM S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument MKC SE0009268154 AAC CLYDE SPACE AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument MKC SE0009268154 AAC CLYDE SPACE AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument Y5R SE0017083272 NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument Y5R SE0017083272 NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023Das Instrument WHS AU000000KPO1 KALINA POWER LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023The instrument WHS AU000000KPO1 KALINA POWER LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023Das Instrument XMQQ IE000WF4FCJ3 HETF-FMNXFIE ETFDLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2023The instrument XMQQ IE000WF4FCJ3 HETF-FMNXFIE ETFDLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2023