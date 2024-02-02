Uranium Energy Corp. intersected 6.28% eU3O8 over 2.9 meters in a 25-meter line outside the Roughrider East Zone deposit, U.S. Critical Metals announced drill results from the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project and Calibre Mining continues to show bonanza drill results along the multi-kilometer Panteon VTEM gold corridor at the Limon Mine Complex with top results of up to 111.92 g/t gold over 4.1 meters and 33.60 g/t gold over 2.6 meters. Company overview: US Critical Metals Corp. ISIN: CA90366H1010 , WKN: A3DHEZ , FRA: 0IU0.F , TSXV: USCM.V More videos about US Critical Metals Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/us-critical-metals-corp/ Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO More videos about Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Uranium Energy Corp. ? https://www.uraniumenergy.com/ ISIN: US9168961038 , WKN: A0JDRR , FRA: U6Z.F , Valor: 2388623 More videos about Uranium Energy Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/uranium-energy-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Lithium Uranium Uran Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV