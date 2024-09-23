Das Instrument GI11 US36467X2062 GAMING INNOVATION DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2024

The instrument GI11 US36467X2062 GAMING INNOVATION DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2024



Das Instrument OPA1 FR001400NLM4 EMEIS ACT.NOM. EO 10,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2024

The instrument OPA1 FR001400NLM4 EMEIS ACT.NOM. EO 10,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2024



Das Instrument 8VH NO0010907090 NORDIC UNMANNED NK 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2024

The instrument 8VH NO0010907090 NORDIC UNMANNED NK 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2024



Das Instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2024

The instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2024



Das Instrument B7X NO0013186460 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2024

The instrument B7X NO0013186460 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2024

