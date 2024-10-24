Das Instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.10.2024The instrument EGID FR0000072373 EGIDE S.A. INH. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.10.2024Das Instrument 1ZVA CA73934B4001 POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.10.2024The instrument 1ZVA CA73934B4001 POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.10.2024Das Instrument EBM SE0012481570 EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.10.2024The instrument EBM SE0012481570 EUROBATTERY MINERALS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.10.2024Das Instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.10.2024The instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.10.2024Das Instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.10.2024The instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.10.2024Das Instrument DH1 SE0011311554 DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2024The instrument DH1 SE0011311554 DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2024