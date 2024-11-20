The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.11.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 20.11.2024Aktien1 PLRNBWT00031 Rainbow Tours S.A.2 PLTORPL00016 Torpol S.A.3 AU0000157075 Bluebet Holdings Ltd.4 KYG2006G1313 Central New Energy Holding Group Ltd.5 IL0010828585 G. Willi-Food International Ltd.6 KYG464401143 HUHUTECH INTL GROUP Inc.7 US64135M1053 Neurogene Inc.8 IL0010834765 Radware Ltd.9 JP3944360001 Restar Corp.10 CA7703631092 Roberto Resources Inc.11 CA87132P1027 Sylogist Ltd.12 US4846023053 The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.13 AU0000150526 Trajan Group Holdings Ltd.14 SE0008347652 Brinova Fastigheter AB15 CA4013393042 Guardian Capital Group Ltd.16 CA0399441033 Argenta Silver Corp.17 CA3806011043 Gold Hunter Resources Inc.18 CA83342V1040 Snowline Gold Corp.19 CA05157F1062 Auric Minerals Corp.20 CA45986N2014 International Metals Mining Corp.21 CA7462347070 Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.22 AU0000364754 SGH Ltd.Anleihen1 US209111GN75 Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc.2 US209111GM92 Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc.3 XS2937308737 TotalEnergies SE4 XS2947149444 National Grid North America Inc.5 NO0013405704 Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.6 NO0013132134 TORM PLC7 SE0023112222 Greenfood AB [publ]8 XS2945618549 Booking Holdings Inc.9 IT0005622409 BPER Banca S.p.A.10 US370334DA90 General Mills Inc.11 US370334DB73 General Mills Inc.12 US448579AT90 Hyatt Hotels Corp.13 DE000A3L40W1 RL New Money Issuance S.A.14 US816851BV01 Sempra15 US816851BU28 Sempra16 XS2937308497 TotalEnergies SE17 XS2945618465 Booking Holdings Inc.18 XS2945618622 Booking Holdings Inc.19 XS2947149360 National Grid North America Inc.20 DE000HLB4496 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale